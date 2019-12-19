Filing runs through noon today for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:
N.C. Council of State
Lieutenant governor
Mark Johnson (R), Raleigh
Commissioner of agriculture
Walter Smith (D), Yadkinville
N.C. House (2-year term)
District 57
Chris Meadows (R), 2903 Round Hill Rd., Greensboro
District 58
Clinton Honey (R), 2115 Starlight Drive, Greensboro
Guilford County
Commissioners
District 5
Troy Lawson (R), 1509 Desoto Place, Greensboro
Board of Education
District 1
n T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (D), 3211 Delmonte Drive, Greensboro (i)
n Ron Tuck (D), 1500 W. Vandalia Rd., Greensboro
District 3
Blake E. Odum (D), 1555 New Garden Rd. 3-D, Greensboro
District Court (District 18)
Seat 7
Michele Lee (D), 5514 General Arthurs Lane, Jamestown
Rockingham County
Commissioners (3 seats)
Jeff Johnson (D), 164 Tillingham Trace, Stokesdale
