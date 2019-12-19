nonpartisan vote buttons election generic

Political symbols

 Comstock Images

Filing runs through noon today for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:

N.C. Council of State

Lieutenant governor

Mark Johnson (R), Raleigh

Commissioner of agriculture

Walter Smith (D), Yadkinville

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 57

Chris Meadows (R), 2903 Round Hill Rd., Greensboro

District 58

Clinton Honey (R), 2115 Starlight Drive, Greensboro

Guilford County

Commissioners

District 5

Troy Lawson (R), 1509 Desoto Place, Greensboro

Board of Education

District 1

n T. Dianne Bellamy-Small (D), 3211 Delmonte Drive, Greensboro (i)

n Ron Tuck (D), 1500 W. Vandalia Rd., Greensboro

District 3

Blake E. Odum (D), 1555 New Garden Rd. 3-D, Greensboro

District Court (District 18)

Seat 7

Michele Lee (D), 5514 General Arthurs Lane, Jamestown

Rockingham County

Commissioners (3 seats)

Jeff Johnson (D), 164 Tillingham Trace, Stokesdale

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments