nonpartisan vote buttons election generic

Political symbols

 Comstock Images

Filing runs through noon Dec. 20 for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:

U.S. House

District 6 (Includes Guilford)

Lee Haywood (R), 7203 Mackintosh Place, Summerfield

Derwin L. Montgomery (D), 2021 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem

Laura Pichardo (R), 8621 Old U.S. 29, Pelham

N.C. Council of State

Lieutenant governor 

Scott Stone (R), Charlotte

Attorney general 

Sam Hayes (R), Raleigh

Commissioner of agriculture 

Jenna Wadsworth (D), Raleigh

Superintendent of public instruction 

Michael Maher (D), Raleigh

Jen Mangrum (D), Greensboro

Keith A. Sutton (D), Raleigh

State treasurer 

Dimple Ajmera (D), Charlotte

N.C. Senate (2-year term)

District 30

Wally White (D), Eden

Guilford County

Commissioners

District 4 

Alan Branson (R), 3731 Old Julian Road, Julian (i)

District 5 

Cyndy Hayworth (R), 1903 N. Elm St., Greensboro

District 6 

Jim Davis (R), 126 Skeet Club Road, High Point

District Court (District 18) 

Seat 13 

Moshera Mills (D), Greensboro

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments