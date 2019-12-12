Filing runs through noon Dec. 20 for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:
U.S. House
District 6 (Includes Guilford)
Lee Haywood (R), 7203 Mackintosh Place, Summerfield
Derwin L. Montgomery (D), 2021 New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem
Laura Pichardo (R), 8621 Old U.S. 29, Pelham
N.C. Council of State
Lieutenant governor
Scott Stone (R), Charlotte
Attorney general
Sam Hayes (R), Raleigh
Commissioner of agriculture
Jenna Wadsworth (D), Raleigh
Superintendent of public instruction
Michael Maher (D), Raleigh
Jen Mangrum (D), Greensboro
Keith A. Sutton (D), Raleigh
State treasurer
Dimple Ajmera (D), Charlotte
N.C. Senate (2-year term)
District 30
Wally White (D), Eden
Guilford County
Commissioners
District 4
Alan Branson (R), 3731 Old Julian Road, Julian (i)
District 5
Cyndy Hayworth (R), 1903 N. Elm St., Greensboro
District 6
Jim Davis (R), 126 Skeet Club Road, High Point
District Court (District 18)
Seat 13
Moshera Mills (D), Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.