Filing runs through noon Friday for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:
N.C. Council of State
Lieutenant governor
Mark Johnson (R), Raleigh
Commissioner of agriculture
Walter Smith (D), Yadkinville
Superintendent of public instruction
Catherine Truitt (R), Raleigh
N.C. House (2-year term)
District 59
Allen Chappell (R), 2918 N.C. 62 E, Liberty
District 91
Rita Cruise (D), 1996 Mountain View Church Road, King
Rockingham County
Register of deeds
Kelly Boyte Jones (D), 442 Greenway Drive, Eden
