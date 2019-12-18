nonpartisan vote buttons election generic

Filing runs through noon Friday for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:

N.C. Council of State

Lieutenant governor

Mark Johnson (R), Raleigh

Commissioner of agriculture

Walter Smith (D), Yadkinville

Superintendent of public instruction

Catherine Truitt (R), Raleigh

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 59

Allen Chappell (R), 2918 N.C. 62 E, Liberty

District 91

Rita Cruise (D), 1996 Mountain View Church Road, King

Rockingham County

Register of deeds

Kelly Boyte Jones (D), 442 Greenway Drive, Eden

