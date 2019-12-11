Filing runs through noon Dec. 20 for most offices up for election in 2020. Terms are for four years unless noted. “R” indicates Republican, “D” is Democrat, “L” is Libertarian, “U” is unaffiliated and “I” is independent. An (i) indicates incumbent. Here’s a look at who filed to run:
N.C. Council of State
Lieutenant governor
Ron Newton (D), 5003 Vistawood Way, Durham
Superintendent of public instruction
Craig Horn (R), 5909 Bluebird Hill Lane, Matthews
Guilford County
Commissioners
District 4
Mary Beth Murphy (D), Sedalia
