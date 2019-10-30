GREENSBORO — Beginning Thursday morning, North Elm Street, between Smith and Bellemeade streets, will be closed due to road resurfacing following the end of a waterline replacement project, according to the city.
Resurfacing is expected to continue for two weeks. Detour signs will be in place and motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the work area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.