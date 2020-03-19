The 6-foot-6 senior provided a strong inside presence for a Trojans team that finished 16-11.

 Brooks averaged 11.5 points, five rebounds and two assists per game.

 Played in the NCISAA all-star game and was selected for the Triad All-Star Classic.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments