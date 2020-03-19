The 6-foot-1 junior teamed with first-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection Landon Sutton to give the Cougars a high-scoring backcourt.

 Averaged 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals for a High Point Christian team that finished 15-15.

 All-conference.

 Holds scholarship offers from N.C. A&T and New Hampshire.

