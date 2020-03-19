 An emerging talent for the Villains, the 6-foot-4 sophomore has a versatile game that only figures to expand.

 Averaged 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals and finished the season with 13 double-doubles.

 All-Northwest 1-A Conference.

Already has recruiting interest from Elon, UMBC and Wofford.

