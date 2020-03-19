The next big-time guard for the Bengals, Williams averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game as a 6-foot-1 junior.

 Came to Greensboro Day as a transfer from Burlington Christian with a reputation as a scorer, but developed into a defensive stopper.

 HAECO Invitational MVP.

 NCISAA Class 4-A all-state after earning 2-A all-state honors in 2019.

 Has scholarship offers from Elon and High Point.

