ASHEBORO — The Randolph County Public Health Department confirmed that a second person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Randolph County.
The first case was announced Monday morning; the second case was announced Monday evening.
According to a press release, the second individual who tested positive had a recent history of traveling outside of the United States. The first individual in Randolph who tested positive reportedly traveled outside of North Carolina, but within the continental United States within the last two weeks.
With Randolph's two confirmed cases, the virus is now present in all of the surrounding Piedmont counties, including Guilford, Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Davidson, Forsyth and Alamance.
The NC Department of Health and Human Services stated that on Friday, March 20, "there is now documented community transmission of COVID-19 in North Carolina. Data from here and elsewhere in the U.S. indicate that we are moving into the acceleration phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of 3:30 p.m. Monday, the NCDHHS, on its website, reported 297 confirmed cases in North Carolina; 8,438 completed tests; and no deaths in the state. Nationally, it was reporting 15,219 confirmed cases and 201 deaths.
"The continued increase of cases across North Carolina, should underscore the importance of following the CDC-recommended guidance," said Susan Hayes, Randolph County health director.
"Even though Randolph County medical personnel and first responders have enacted the appropriate protocols to ensure the public's safety," Hayes added, "it is everyone's responsibility to protect themselves and those around them."
