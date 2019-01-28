GREENSBORO — Through a new program, two electric-scooter companies are returning to the city.
Unlike the last time when their arrival stirred up controversy, the companies are working with officials to keep riders and pedestrians safe.
The pilot program launched Monday when San Francisco-based Lime deployed about 100 electric scooters, primarily around the UNC-Greensboro and Guilford College campuses.
Scooter competitor Bird Rides of Santa Monica, Calif., will follow suit in March.
Both companies operated in Greensboro last year before the city banned them. Now, with a pilot program in place, the scooters are hitting the streets once again.
“We see it as potentially another viable mode of transportation,” said Chris Spencer with the Greensboro Department of Transportation, which helped develop the ordinances and will oversee the program.
Electric scooters have become wildly popular in North Carolina since being introduced — pretty much overnight — last summer. And from Wilmington to Asheville, cities are struggling with how to handle them — including Greensboro.
City ordinances weren’t really designed for the scooters, but companies were allowed to operate within limited guidelines while officials assessed their presence.
That changed in November after complaints of riders darting into traffic, nearly colliding with pedestrians and leaving scooters parked haphazardly on sidewalks and other right-of-ways.
With the pilot program, scooter companies can pay a $500 permit and operate up to 200 scooters with a $50 fee per scooter.
The program runs through Aug. 1.
“At the end of the process, we’ll come together and see how it worked for us,” Spencer said.
Charles Huegel, a Greensboro operations manager for Lime, said the company will roll out about 180 scooters over the next two months.
“They’ve been very popular,” Huegel said.
Huegel explained that the company tends to operate in high-density areas like college campuses and neighboring apartment complexes.
Bird is expected to make its return in March and may serve downtown streets just like last summer — hopefully without problems.
“Like any other mode of transportation, whether you are a pedestrian or you’re a bicyclist or you’re driving a car, you gotta follow the rules of the road,” Spencer said. “If we can get out there and educate users ... we can encourage safe behaviors.”