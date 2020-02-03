BURLINGTON — Investigators hope to recover what they believe to be the remains of a woman they say was "dumpster diving" early Thursday when the contents were collected before she escaped from the metal bin.
Thirty-year-old Stephanie Cox of Burlington is believed to have died in the incident at the Alamance Crossing shopping center at 1477 Boone Station Drive, authorities said. Her remains were likely taken to the processing center at Uwharrie Environmental in Montgomery County, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Authorities will begin searching the facility to recover Cox's remains on Tuesday morning, according to the release. Uwharrie Environmental is fully cooperating, police said, and the Montgomery County Sheriffs Office is assisting in the investigation.
Cox's family told police that it was not uncommon for Cox to collect items from local dumpsters. She was reported missing to the Greensboro Police Department at 7:58 p.m. Thursday. Family members told authorities that she was last been seen in Greensboro.
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help pay for Cox's funeral expenses. The page describes Stephanie as a wonderful person. "She had the best sense of humor & was always there with positive encouragement when her friends needed her," it reads. A friend of Cox's declined to comment Monday evening.
Video evidence shows that Cox arrived at the Five Below alone on Thursday and police believe she was collecting items from a dumpster shortly after midnight. Police do not believe there was foul play. Authorities said no one else appears on the property in any of the video they reviewed, until a truck arrives to service the dumpster at 1:47 a.m.
The incident initially came to light at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, when Cox's vehicle was reported unattended in a service drive behind a row of businesses at the shopping center. Burlington police officers checked the vehicle to determine if it was reported stolen, but found that it was not. Cox had not yet been reported as missing.
"Considerable efforts will be made in the coming week ... to recover the remains of Miss Cox," police said in a news release.
"This case brings to light the dangers associated with collections from dumpsters," police said in the release. "The commonly known practice of 'dumpster diving' is not safe."
