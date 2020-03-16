COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, has led to numerous cancellations, postponements and schedule changes.
Here are major public-service and hospital-related changes for the Greensboro area. This list was last updated at 6 p.m. March 16.
Cone Health
Cone Health will open drive-through coronavirus testing centers outside its emergency departments in Guiford, Alamance and Rockingham counties starting at 8 a.m. March 17. Cone Health said people who want to be tested must have a doctor's order.
Cone Health also said Monday that it's opening separate care stations for those with respiratory symptoms at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, MedCenter High Point, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.
Cone Health also has asked people outside of immediate family members — regardless of age and health — not to visit hospital patients unless absolutely necessary.
More: conehealth.com/coronavirus.
Schools
All public schools in North Carolina are closed through March 30 per an executive order issued Saturday by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
Guilford County Schools will be closed to students for the next two weeks.
Monday was a mandatory workday for all employees. The remaining days of the mandatory closure will be considered optional teacher workdays. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said Sunday that all Guilford County Schools employees will continue to be paid during this period.
Guilford County Schools has set up two emergency hotlines for families and students.
An informational hotline will handle questions for families and employees about school closures, health, food, digital learning, special education, learning resources and employee relations. That number is 336-332-7290. This hotline will operate 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for at least the next two weeks. Interpreters will be available to answer questions from speakers of Arabic, French, Kinyarwanda, Rade, Spanish, Swahili, Urdu and Vietnamese.
The GCS crisis hotline for students concerned about anxiety, depression, abuse, hunger or other issues is 336-332-7295. This number will be staffed around the clock weekdays and weekends.
The school district began limited food deliveries March 16 to vulnerable students at homeless shelters, motels and other transitional settings. Those deliveries will continue for at least the next two weeks.
Guilford County Schools announced Monday that it will set up 32 grab-and-go food sites for any children up to age 18. Starting March 18, meals — lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning — will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at these sites:
- Alderman Elementary 4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro.
- Allen Jay Middle 1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point.
- Archer Elementary 2610 Four Seasons Blvd. Greensboro.
- Bluford Elementary 1901 Tuscaloosa St., Greensboro.
- Cone Elementary 2501 N. Church St., Greensboro.
- Dudley High 1200 Lincoln St., Greensboro.
- Eastern High 415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville.
- Fairview Elementary 608 Fairview St., High Point.
- Foust Elementary 2610 Floyd St., Greensboro.
- Hairston Middle 3911 Naco Road Greensboro.
- High Point Central High 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point.
- Hunter Elementary 1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro.
- Irving Park Elementary 1310 Sunset Drive, Greensboro.
- Jackson Middle 2200 Ontario St., Greensboro.
- Johnson Street Global 1601 Johnson St., High Point.
- Jones Elementary 502 South St., Greensboro.
- Kirkman Park Elementary 1101 N. Centennial St., High Point.
- Montlieu Elementary 1105 Montlieu Ave., High Point.
- Morehead Elementary 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro.
- Northeast High 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville.
- Oak Hill Elementary 320 Wrightenberry St., High Point.
- Oak View Elementary 614 Oakview Road, High Point.
- Parkview Elementary 325 Gordon St., High Point.
- Peck Elementary 1601 West Florida St., Greensboro.
- Ragsdale High 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown.
- Rankin Elementary 1501 Spry St., Greensboro.
- Southeast High 4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro.
- Swann Middle 811 Cypress St., Greensboro.
- Washington Elementary 1110 E. Washington St., Greensboro.
- Welborn Middle 1710 McGuinn Drive, High Point.
- Western Middle 401 College Road, Greensboro.
- Wiley Elementary 600 West Terrell St., Greensboro.
The school district has posted some distance-learning materials online. The district has promised to make available grade-appropriate materials by March 23. Families who do not have access to a tablet, laptop or desktop computer should contact their child's school.
Charter Communications announced Friday that it will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days through its Spectrum brand nationwide to households with K-12 and/or college students who aren't current Spectrum subscribers. Installation fees will be waived. Call 844-488-8395 for details.
Comcast announced it, too, is taking immediate steps to help connect more low-income families to the internet at home. Starting this week, new Internet Essentials customers will get two free months of internet service.
To visit the GCS coronavirus information page, click here.
For families whose children attend private schools, contact each school for changes in operation.
City of Greensboro
The city of Greensboro has announced numerous changes to its operations:
• Greensboro police and fire services will remain unchanged. For emergencies, call 911. The police department's public facilities — its substations and downtown headquarters — will be open only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through at least March 20.
• The Melvin Municipal Office Building and all other city facilities will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 20. The city encourages residents not to visit city offices unless absolutely necessary.
• The Central Library and all city library branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 20 and closed March 21-22. All library programs, events and meeting room bookings are canceled through April 15.
• Greensboro Transit Authority buses will run hourly along their normal routes. GTA said the reduced operations will allow buses to be cleaned between runs.
• All employee-staffed city parks, recreation centers, gardens, lakes and Gillespie Golf Course will be open only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 21. All parks and recreation facilities will be closed March 22. Trails, greenways and neighborhood parks will continue to be open from dawn to dusk seven days a week.
• Garbage, recycling and other related pickups will continue on regular schedules. However, the White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station on Burnt Poplar Road will close at 3 p.m. weekdays. Weekend hours (7 a.m. to 1 p.m.) remain unchanged.
• All city of Greensboro events, programs and facility rentals hosted by the library, the parks department, the Greensboro History Museum and and Creative Greensboro, including the Drama Center and Music Center, are canceled through April 15. Tuition and fees already paid for programs and events will be refunded or credited toward other events.
• The Greensboro City Council meeting scheduled for March 17 has been postponed to March 31.
More details: click here or call 336-373-2489.
Courts
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on Sunday asked the state's Superior Court and District Courts to push back most civil and criminal cases for at least 30 days and severely curtail most other court-related functions.
Trials and grand juries with jurors already seated will continue as scheduled. However, courthouses will remain open, and magistrates will continue to issue warrants. Bond, probable cause, involuntary commitment, guardianship and domestic violence protection proceedings will continue to be held.
Beasley's order requested that marriage ceremonies and pressing estate administration matters should continue. However, the chief justice said foreclosure, small claims and eviction proceedings should be halted temporarily.
For more N.C. courts announcements, visit www.nccourts.gov/covid-19-coronavirus-updates.
In Guilford County, all Superior Court matters, trials and motions scheduled through April 13 will be postponed except for first appearances and emergency situations. Most District Court matters except for first appearances, domestic violence and a few other limited situations also are postponed through April 13.
No one with coronavirus or flu-like symptoms will be allowed to enter local courthouses, and some people might be subject to limited medical screening before entry.
Utilities
The city of Greensboro announced Sunday that its Water Resources department will suspend water shutoffs due to unpaid bills through March 31.
Duke Energy has announced that it won't disconnect Duke Energy electric or Piedmont Natural Gas service for non-payment. The utility company said it will still read meters and send out bills and encouraged customers to pay what they can now to avoid building up large balances. Duke Energy crews will continue to respond to power outages and emergency situations and perform new connections and disconnections. Piedmont crews will continue to do emergency repairs and other essential work on customers' property. Other non-urgent services may be postponed.
For more information, visit www.dukeenergyupdates.com. Residential customers may call customer service at 800-777-9898 (Duke Energy) and 800-752-7504 (Piedmont Natural Gas).
Colleges
Click on each school's name to visit their coronavirus response page.
UNCG: In-person classes won't be held week, but online classes will continue. Most in-person classes will be offered online indefinitely starting March 23. Campus remains open, but events of 50 or more people have been canceled.
N.C. A&T: Most in-person classes transitioned to an online format starting March 16. Campus remains open, but events involving 50 or more people have been canceled. Chancellor Harold Martin will hold an online town hall at 4 p.m. March 17 on A&T's Facebook, Twitter and Periscope accounts.
GTCC: Guilford County's community college has suspended all in-person curriculum classes, work-based learning classes, clinical instruction and hybrid classes for the week of March 16. Many curriculum classes will resume in an online format starting March 23. Workforce and continuing education classes are suspended through March 29. All college-sponsored events of more than 100 people are canceled through March 29.
Greensboro College: The college announced Monday that all spring semester classes will move online or to an alternate delivery method starting March 23. Students will not be allowed to remain on campus. The college said it has given them directions to retrieve their belongings. No decision has been made about commencement, which is scheduled for May 9.
Guilford College: The college has extended spring break by a week and announced that courses will resume online March 23. Students will be allowed to return to campus March 30. Visitor access to campus buildings has been limited for the next several weeks.
Bennett College: The college began offering all classes remotely starting March 16. All spring semester in-person classes have been canceled. Residence halls will close at noon March 23. The college won't hold its traditional on-campus commencement, which was scheduled for May 2.
Elon University School of Law: In-person classes are suspended starting March 30 through April 10 after students return from spring break. All student meetings and activities have been canceled over that span. Some winter trimester exams, to be given this week, have been moved online.
Elon University: When students return from spring break next week, undergraduate courses will move online starting March 23 for two weeks. Elon plans to resume regular classroom instruction April 6. The campus remains open, but most campus events with 50 or more people will be canceled through April 6. The university on Monday asked students who went home for break to stay home until in-person classes resume.
High Point University: This week's spring break was extended by a week, and undergraduate classes will resume online March 23. The university didn't say when in-person classes might resume. Campus is open and largely operational, but HPU is encouraging students not to return to campus.
Tanger Center
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — Greensboro's newest performance space — won't hold opening events scheduled for this weekend. All events in March and some set for April have been postponed and could be rescheduled. The only cancellation so far is Sesame Street Live! (April 8). Click here for a list of postponed events.
N.C. coronavirus cases
North Carolina has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus and no related deaths as of 10:15 a.m. March 16. No cases have been reported in Guilford County. Click here for the latest count, which is updated each morning.
For details about N.C.'s response to COVID-19, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
To reach the N.C. coronavirus hotline, call 866-462-3821.
