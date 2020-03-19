COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, has led to numerous cancellations, postponements and schedule changes.
Here are major public-service and hospital-related changes for the Greensboro area. This list was last updated at 11:30 a.m. March 19 to add updated numbers on N.C. coronavirus cases, additional contact information for information related to coronavirus, new sites for Guilford County Schools meals pickup, Guilford County government closings and a report of a second COVID-19 diagnosis in Guilford County.
N.C. coronavirus cases
North Carolina has 97 confirmed cases of coronavirus and no related deaths as of 10:45 a.m. March 19. Click here for the latest North Carolina count, which is updated by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services each morning.
The News & Observer of Raleigh, which is collecting data from county health departments and other sources in addition to the N.C. DHHS count, said the number of N.C. cases is higher and at least 115 statewide.
There are two cases in Guilford County as of March 19. The first case was reported March 17 and involved an employee at Syngenta in Greensboro who traveled to Orlando before becoming ill. The second case announced March 19 involved a person who traveled to Florida with family during the first week of March and began showing symptoms the week after.
For details about N.C.'s response to COVID-19, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
To reach the N.C. coronavirus hotline, call 866-462-3821.
To get non-medical assistance related to coronavirus, contact NC 2-1-1, operated by the United Way of North Carolina, by dialing 211. NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service that gives free and confidential information on health and human services resources within their community. More: nc211.org.
To get general information and updates about coronavirus, North Carolina residents can text COVIDNC to 898211.
Cone Health
Cone Health on March 17 announced additional visitation restrictions. Patients can have one visitor per stay for the entire time they are in the hospital, with exceptions only for laboring mothers (one visitor plus a doula) and children 17 and under (two visitors). Also, visitors to Cone Health facilities for doctor's appointments, lab work, physical therapy, imaging services and other services are limited to a patient and one guest.
Cone Health has opened drive-through coronavirus testing centers outside its emergency departments in Guiford, Alamance and Rockingham counties at 8 a.m. March 17. Cone Health said people who want to be tested must have a doctor's order.
Cone Health also will open separate care stations for those with respiratory symptoms at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital and Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, MedCenter High Point, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington.
On March 18, Cone Health said it is limiting surgeries, medical procedures, office visits and imaging to reduce the use of medical supplies effective immediately. Doctors and medical teams, using Cone Health guidelines for what's considered medically necessary, will decide which procedures will continue on schedule and which will be delayed.
More: conehealth.com/coronavirus.
Schools
All public schools in North Carolina are closed through March 30 per an executive order issued Saturday by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
Guilford County Schools will be closed to students for the next two weeks. Starting March 17, school buildings and administrative offices are open to the public only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Visitors to schools won't be allowed past the main office.
For GCS employees, the remaining days of the mandatory closure will be considered optional teacher workdays. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said all Guilford County Schools employees will continue to be paid during this period.
Guilford County Schools has set up two emergency hotlines for families and students.
An informational hotline will handle questions for families and employees about school closures, health, food, digital learning, special education, learning resources and employee relations. That number is 336-332-7290. This hotline will operate 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday through at least March 30. Interpreters will be available to answer questions from speakers of Arabic, French, Kinyarwanda, Rade, Spanish, Swahili, Urdu and Vietnamese.
The GCS crisis hotline for students concerned about anxiety, depression, abuse, hunger or other issues is 336-332-7295. This number is staffed around the clock weekdays and weekends.
The school district began limited food deliveries March 16 to vulnerable students at homeless shelters, motels and other transitional settings. Those deliveries will continue for at least the next two weeks.
Guilford County Schools has set up 32 grab-and-go food sites for any children 18 or younger at county schools. Starting March 18, meals — lunch for that day and breakfast for the following morning — will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Children may pick up food at any grab-and-go site regardless of assigned school. Here are the locations:
• In Greensboro: Alderman Elementary, Archer Elementary, Bluford Elementary, Cone Elementary, Dudley High School, Foust Elementary, Hairston Middle, Hunter Elementary, Irving Park Elementary, Jackson Middle, Jones Elementary, Morehead Elementary, Peck Elementary, Rankin Elementary, Swann Middle, Washington Elementary, Western Middle and Wiley Elementary.
• In High Point: Allen Jay Middle, Fairview Elementary, High Point Central High School, Johnson Street Global, Kirkman Park Elementary, Montlieu Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Parkview Elementary and Welborn Middle.
• In Guilford County: Eastern High School in Gibsonville, Jamestown Elementary, Northeast High School, Northwest High School, Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, Southeast High School and Southern High School.
The school district on March 18 announced that it will set up another 30 meal pickup locations around the county, mostly at apartments and public housing complexes. Click here for a complete list. Hours are 11 a.m. to noon weekdays. Any child 18 or younger can pick up food.
The school district has posted some distance-learning materials online. The district has promised to make available grade-appropriate materials by March 23. Families who do not have access to a tablet, laptop or desktop computer should contact their child's school.
To visit the GCS coronavirus information page, click here.
For families whose children attend private schools, contact each school for changes in operation.
City of Greensboro
The city of Greensboro has announced numerous changes to its operations:
• Greensboro police and fire services will remain unchanged. For emergencies, call 911. The police department is closing its Maple Street and Swing Road substations to the public starting March 18. The police department's headquarters at 100 E. Police Plaza in downtown Greensboro will be open only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Public fingerprinting and property and evidence pick-up will be suspended as of March 18.
In addition, public fingerprinting and Property and Evidence pick-up will be suspended beginning on March 18.
• The Melvin Municipal Office Building and all other city facilities will operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 20. The city encourages residents not to visit city offices unless absolutely necessary.
• The Central Library and all city library branches are closed indefinitely starting March 18.
• All indoor recreation centers, the Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center and the Greensboro Aquatic Center are closed indefinitely starting March 18. City parks, gardens, lakes and Gillespie Golf Course will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 21 and will be closed March 22. Trails, greenways and neighborhood parks will be open from dawn to dusk seven days a week.
• Greensboro Transit Authority buses will run hourly along their normal routes. GTA said the reduced operations will allow buses to be cleaned between runs. HEAT bus service will be canceled as of 10 p.m. March 20.
• Garbage, recycling and other related pickups will continue on regular schedules. However, the White Street Landfill and the Solid Waste Transfer Station on Burnt Poplar Road will close at 3 p.m. weekdays. Weekend hours (7 a.m. to 1 p.m.) remain unchanged.
• All city of Greensboro events, programs and facility rentals hosted by the library, the parks department, the Greensboro History Museum and and Creative Greensboro, including the Drama Center and Music Center, are canceled through April 15. Tuition and fees already paid for programs and events will be refunded or credited toward other events.
• The Greensboro City Council meeting scheduled for March 17 has been postponed to March 31.
• Meetings of all city boards and commissions have been suspended for 30 days effective March 17.
More details: click here or call 336-373-2489.
Guilford County
Parks: All Guilford County park event centers, pools and learning centers are closed. All organized recreation events and facility rentals, including shelters and Hagan-Stone Park campground sites, are canceled through April 13. County parks, trails and open spaces remain open.
Animals: The Guilford County Animal Shelter is closed to the public except for certain circumstances. People surrendering stray animals or claiming animals can drop in. Rescue groups pulling animals and people wanting to surrender or adopt animals must make an appointment. Call 336-641-3401 to schedule a visit. Guilford County Animal Services has canceled all rabies clinics, classes, tours and other public events through April 13.
Law enforcement: Visitation to the Guilford County jail is suspended until further notice except for attorney visits, medical and mental health providers and other law enforcement agencies. Fingerprinting for job applications and background checks are suspended. Applicants for pistol purchase and concealed carry permits must start the process online via Permitium.com. Onsite applications are suspended.
Veterans services: The Greensboro Veterans Services Office will remain open. The High Point office will close Thursday.
Commissioners: The March 19 meeting of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will be closed to the public and media but will be streamed live on the county's website.
Click here for more details about Guilford County closings and changes in operations.
Courts
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley on Sunday asked the state's Superior Court and District Courts to push back most civil and criminal cases for at least 30 days and severely curtail most other court-related functions.
Trials and grand juries with jurors already seated will continue as scheduled. However, courthouses will remain open, and magistrates will continue to issue warrants. Bond, probable cause, involuntary commitment, guardianship and domestic violence protection proceedings will continue to be held.
Beasley's order requested that marriage ceremonies and pressing estate administration matters should continue. However, the chief justice said foreclosure, small claims and eviction proceedings should be halted temporarily.
For more N.C. courts announcements, visit www.nccourts.gov/covid-19-coronavirus-updates.
In Guilford County, all Superior Court matters, trials and motions scheduled through April 13 will be postponed except for first appearances and emergency situations. Most District Court matters except for first appearances, domestic violence and a few other limited situations also are postponed through April 13.
No one with coronavirus or flu-like symptoms will be allowed to enter local courthouses, and some people might be subject to limited medical screening before entry.
Utilities
The city of Greensboro announced Sunday that its Water Resources department will suspend water shutoffs due to unpaid bills through March 31.
Duke Energy has announced that it won't disconnect Duke Energy electric or Piedmont Natural Gas service for non-payment. The utility company said it will still read meters and send out bills and encouraged customers to pay what they can now to avoid building up large balances. Duke Energy crews will continue to respond to power outages and emergency situations and perform new connections and disconnections. Piedmont crews will continue to do emergency repairs and other essential work on customers' property. Other non-urgent services may be postponed.
For more information, visit www.dukeenergyupdates.com. Residential customers may call customer service at 800-777-9898 (Duke Energy) and 800-752-7504 (Piedmont Natural Gas).
Charter Communications announced that it will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days through its Spectrum brand nationwide to households with K-12 and/or college students who aren't current Spectrum subscribers. Installation fees will be waived. Call 844-488-8395 for details.
Comcast announced it will help connect more low-income families to the internet at home. New Internet Essentials customers will get two free months of internet service. Click here for more details.
Colleges
Click on each school's name to visit their coronavirus response page.
The UNC System announced March 17 that most students must move out of campus housing. Individual campuses must make exceptions but students must "establish a legitimate and significant need" to remain on campus. Universities must "reduce campus dining operations to takeout or similar options" and may no longer offer sit-down dining.
The system office in Chapel Hill previously announced that state universities must convert as many classes as possible to an online format by March 20. It let each campus decide if students could remain on campus.
• UNCG: In-person classes won't be held the week of March 16, but online classes will continue. Most in-person classes will be offered online indefinitely starting March 23. Events of 50 or more people have been canceled. Except in exceptional circumstances, most students living in campus housing must move out by 5 p.m. March 20. UNCG's student center, bookstore and Weatherspoon Art Musuem are closed.
• N.C. A&T: A&T resumed online classes March 16 but canceled classes for March 19-20. Online instruction will resume March 23. As at all other UNC System schools, A&T students, except in special circumstances, must move out of university housing this week. A&T gave students a deadline of March 22.
• GTCC: Guilford County's community college has suspended all in-person curriculum classes, work-based learning classes, clinical instruction and hybrid classes for the week of March 16. Many curriculum classes will resume in an online format starting March 23. Workforce and continuing education classes are suspended through March 29. All college-sponsored events of more than 100 people are canceled through March 29.
• Greensboro College: The college announced Monday that all spring semester classes will move online or to an alternate delivery method starting March 23. Students will not be allowed to remain on campus. The college said it has given them directions to retrieve their belongings. No decision has been made about commencement, which is scheduled for May 9.
• Guilford College: The college has extended spring break by a week and announced that courses will resume online March 23. The college announced March 18 that students must be out of campus housing by March 21 and employees should work from home if they can. Commencement, scheduled for May 16, has been postponed.
• Bennett College: The college began offering all classes remotely starting March 16. All spring semester in-person classes have been canceled. Residence halls will close at noon March 23. The college won't hold its traditional on-campus commencement, which was scheduled for May 2.
• Elon University School of Law: When students return from spring break, in-person classes are suspended and all classes will be held online from March 30 to April 10. All student meetings and activities have been canceled over that span. Some winter trimester exams, to be given this week, have been moved online.
• Elon University: Online instruction in all undergraduate classes starts March 23. Elon University announced March 18 that it has pushed back its date to resume in-person classes to April 20. It's also encouraging students who stayed on campus during spring break this week to return home if they can. The campus remains open, but operations have been scaled back and most events have been canceled.
• High Point University: Spring break was extended through March 22, and undergraduate classes will resume online March 23. The university didn't say when in-person classes might resume. Campus is open and largely operational, but HPU is encouraging students not to return to campus.
Tanger Center
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — Greensboro's newest performance space — won't hold opening events that were scheduled to start March 20. All events in March and some set for April have been postponed and could be rescheduled. The only cancellation so far is Sesame Street Live! (April 8). Click here for a list of postponed and rescheduled events.
N.C. parks and museums
Public operations of all art, history and natural sciences museums operated by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources are closed effective March 17. This list of closed attractions include the N.C. Zoo in Asheboro, regional museums, state historic sites, state aquariums, Jennette's Pier in Nags Head and the State Library of North Carolina.
State parks and recreation trails and restroom facilities will remain open. Visitors centers and campgrounds will be closed.
Restaurants and retail
Gov. Roy Cooper on March 17 barred all N.C. restaurants and bars from offering sit-down on-premises service. Food establishments may continue to offer takeout, drive-through and delivery options.
Click here to read the governor's executive order, which also makes it easier to get unemployment benefits.
Some area restaurants have closed temporarily. Others remain open for takeout and delivery. Before going out, call your favorite restaurant or check their Facebook page or website.
Some retailers have closed or modified their store hours. Call or check online for hours and operations.
