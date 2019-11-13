HIGH POINT — A school bus carrying 13 students was struck by another vehicle Wednesday morning on its way to Trinity Elementary School, WGHP-Channel 8 reported.
No students were injured. However, one parent told WGHP that she took her two children to the hospital to be checked.
The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. on Old Thomasville Road in the High Point area in the northwest corner of Randolph County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.