A Guilford County school bus was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Greensboro this morning, according to WGHP-Channel 8.

Around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Market Street and Guilford College Road. There were children aboard the bus but none were taken to a hospital, the report states.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments