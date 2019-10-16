A Guilford County school bus was involved in a single-vehicle wreck in Greensboro this morning, according to WGHP-Channel 8.
Around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to the wreck at the intersection of Market Street and Guilford College Road. There were children aboard the bus but none were taken to a hospital, the report states.
