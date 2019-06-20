GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of Guilford County until 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
At 2:05 p.m. the radar indicated a severe thunderstorm located over Kernersville moving east at 45 mph. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and could bring flash flooding.
The storm could bring hail and damaging winds.
Meteorologists suggest getting into an interior room on the lowest floor of your building. Those on Belews Lake and Lake Townsend should get away from the water and move indoors, storm forecasters said.
Impacted locations include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Kernersville, Clemmons, McLeansville, Summerfield, Gibsonville and Stokesdale.
GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a hazardous weather statement for Guilford County as scattered severe thunderstorms head toward central North Carolina.
Meteorologists said the main severe weather hazards include damaging straightline wind gusts, hail up to the size of golf balls and frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes.
The threat will be greatest between 3 and 9 p.m.
The chance of precipitation is 60% with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Impacted areas include Guilford and the surrounding counties.