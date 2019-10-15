GREENSBORO — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating two separate deputy-involved shootings that left two people dead and two deputies injured within a nine-hour period.
"Both (residents) fired shots in both incidents," said James Secor, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office's attorney. "Deputies returned fire, and both people died at the scene."
The first shooting happened Monday night in High Point followed by a second shooting in Jamestown early Tuesday morning.
Media outlets have reported that the High Point shooting happened after the Guilford County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve civil papers around 8:30 a.m. on Monday to a man in the 4000 block of Braddock Road.
The man reportedly shoved the deputy and barricaded himself inside his house for close to 11 hours.
At that point, Secor said, the man began firing at deputies. They returned fire, fatally shooting the man.
Both injured deputies were hospitalized, Secor said. One has since been released but the other had a more serious injury. Both deputies are expected to make a full recovery, he said.
The sheriff's office faced a similar situation early Tuesday morning in Jamestown.
Deputies said that they went to do a welfare check in the 1200 block of Bales Chapel Road where a man was threatening to harm himself.
Secor said when officers arrived the man opened fire on them and deputies shot back, killing the man.
Deputies were called to a house in the 1200 block of Bales Chapel Road. When they arrived, a man pulled out a gun and began firing, Secor said.
Deputies fired back and fatally shot the man, Secor said.
The men's names have not yet been released.
Secor said the sheriff's office intends to put out additional information later today.
The SBI will conduct an independent investigation of the shootings, which is standard, Secor said.
