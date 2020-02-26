The State Bureau of Investigation has released the identities of the man fatally shot Sunday night in the Jamestown area and the deputy who shot him.
Boyce Melvin Thayer, 83, died after he was shot by Cpl. Kyle Mikesell of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, the SBI said in a news release.
Mikesell responded to 140 Penny Road shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday after utility employees working on a water line called for assistance when a man pulled a firearm on them when they knocked on his door, according to the SBI and Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.
Thayer "advanced at the deputy … with his handgun pointed at the deputy," Rogers said on Sunday night.
Mikesell fired his weapon, striking Thayer, according to the SBI release.
The deputy fired two shots in self-defense, Lori Poag, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, previously said. EMS was called, but Thayer was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:52 p.m., Poag said.
The deputy was not injured.
The SBI is investigating what happened, which is standard procedure when a law enforcement officer is involved in a fatal shooting.
