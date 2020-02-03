GREENSBORO — First, they limited buyers of the special respirator masks to two boxes.
Then, last week, as public concern over the coronavirus grew more intense, Dove Medical Supply on Lawndale Drive allowed customers to purchase just one box of 24 or more.
Now, manager Kierra Reid said customers can buy only five of the store's most protective, N95-grade masks at a time.
"It molds around your face and doesn't let the germs get in," Reid said about how the mask works. "We're still getting a lot of requests."
She said the company successfully ordered 40 more cases of the masks recently, but "that's all we can get" for the time being.
She said the spike in local demand started early last week as concern about the rapidly-spreading virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan intensified.
The initial surge was fueled by foreign exchange students and others with family in Asia where the outbreak remains centered.
But in recent days, Reid said the momentum seems to have shifted toward local people, some of whom are traveling and leery of interacting with other passengers.
In addition to the N95 masks, many are buying disposable, medical-grade gloves and disinfectant wipes.
"They're taking a plane and wiping everything down," Reid said.
The first wave of buyers last week often said they had family in China where protective gear was scarce and selling at astronomical prices, Reid said.
"One man told me they were charging $10 in China for one mask," she recalled.
Other retailers that sell disposable, protective masks also have seen a sharp spike in demand. The Home Depot has limited customers to 10 of its most protective face masks that fall into the N95 category — the ones typically used by laborers — said Margaret Smith of the company's Atlanta headquarters.
"It's so we can serve as many people as possible," she said, adding that the company is "working hard to replenish supplies."
On its web site, Home Depot describes its N95 particulate mask as providing "at least 95% filtration efficiency against solid and liquid aerosols that do not contain oil," including allergens and other lung irritants.
Walgreens, the drugstore chain, also has seen heavy demand for protective masks, but company spokeswoman Alex Brown said she could not speak specifically about Greensboro.
However, she said the company has not put a cap on the number of masks a customer can purchase: "We do not limit sales."
At Dove Medical Supply, the N95-grade mask gives users the best chance of blocking nasty germs because it has a thicker web of fabric over the nose and mouth, Reid said.
She said a package of five costs $10.
The medical supplier also has less highly-graded varieties, including "fluid resistant" and standard surgical masks. They cost significantly less, but also offer less protection.
One of the supply store's customers Monday morning was a local physician who bought packs of both the N95 and lower-grade surgical masks.
He did not want to give his name, but said he was buying the masks to protect his family of four from a disease that seems to defy the normal constraints on when and how a contagion spreads.
"I'm just trying to be prepared," he said. "Hopefully you buy this stuff for what turns out to be no reason."
