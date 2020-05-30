The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 27,673 as of 11:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased by 1,185 since Friday. Six N.C. counties have reported more than 1,000 cumulative cases since the outbreak began.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,227 cases of COVID-19 and 64 related deaths as of Saturday's report. Those numbers represent a one-day increase of 32 new cases and no new deaths.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,187 cases of COVID-19 and verified 65 deaths. Those numbers represent increases of 14 cases and nine deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said 218 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 635 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Saturday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 329 total cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 398 cases and 13 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,253 cases and 11 deaths, Randolph County has had 659 cases and 13 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 92 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 877 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 16 since Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 638 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 42 fewer than Friday and is the second straight day hospitalizations have dropped. The decreases follow a record high hospitalization of 708 people on Thursday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Friday afternoon had reached about 1.72 million after an increase of 21,304 new cases since Thursday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Friday reported 101,711 total deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,265 new fatalities.
The Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore said the U.S. reached this grim milestone of 100,000 deaths earlier this week. By its count, the U.S. has recorded 102,906 deaths from COVID-19 as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday. For more U.S. and world data, including state- and county-level statistics from across the U.S., click here.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
