Here's the latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States. Officials note that all data are preliminary and may change:
Number of N.C. cases: 71,654 as of noon Saturday, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,413 new confirmed infections since Friday. That was a huge drop from the day before, when the state hit a record increase of 2,099 new confirmed infections in one day. Nine percent of all tests reported Friday were positive, also a drop from the 11% that was reported the day before.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 3,055 cases of COVID-19 and 117 related deaths as of Saturday's report. These numbers represent an increase of 55 new cases and one fewer death than was reported on Friday. Guilford County has 57 cases per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the latest available data from the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 2,909 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 117 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 39 new cases since Wednesday and two new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 366 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 1,711 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Saturday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,240 total cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,056 cases and 15 deaths, Forsyth County has had 3,233 cases and 37 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,266 cases and 31 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 257 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,395 statewide as of Saturday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of three new deaths.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 945 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 with 86% of hospitals reporting. That's six fewer patients than Friday's report. Currently, 77% of ICU beds and 74% of inpatient beds are in use among reporting hospitals. The data does not identify how many of those beds are being used by patients with COVID-19.
Across the U.S.: According to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 2.73 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. The national number of cases increased by 53,301 since Thursday. The CDC on Friday reported 128,648 total U.S. deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 624 new deaths.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
