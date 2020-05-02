COVID-19 Coronavirus Infections Viruses
ktsimage

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: 11,509 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 586 cases since Friday. Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 98 of the state's 100 counties.

Thirty-one N.C. counties have reported 100 or more cases. Eight have recorded at least 300: Mecklenburg (1,699), Wake (870), Durham (750), Wayne (674), Guilford (437), Rowan (388), Chatham (375) and Cabarrus (310).

Also Friday, state health officials released case and fatality data by ZIP code. Click here to see that data.

In Guilford County: There are two different counts of Guilford County's numbers: 

• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 437 cases of COVID-19 and 31 related deaths as of Saturday's report. 

• The Guilford County Department of Public Health, meanwhile, said it has been notified of 435 cases of the coronavirus and 30 deaths as of noon Friday. (Data had not been updated as of 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.) County health officials also said 102 people are hospitalized and 163 people have recovered from the coronavirus as of noon Friday.

In the Triad: Four counties around Guilford have recorded 100 or more cases of COVID-19. They are Forsyth (266 cases), Randolph (228), Davidson (180) and Alamance (121). All four counties have recorded at least one death related to the coronavirus.

N.C. deaths: 420 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 21 since Friday. Mecklenburg County, with 49 deaths, has reported more fatalities than any other N.C. county. Guilford County recorded its 31st death on Saturday, state data show. 

N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 502 people — 45 fewer than on Friday — are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Across the U.S.: There have been 1.09 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Saturday, an increase of 30,326 new cases, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 64,283 total deaths, an increase of 1,829 in one day.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments