The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 11,509 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 586 cases since Friday. Cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 98 of the state's 100 counties.
Thirty-one N.C. counties have reported 100 or more cases. Eight have recorded at least 300: Mecklenburg (1,699), Wake (870), Durham (750), Wayne (674), Guilford (437), Rowan (388), Chatham (375) and Cabarrus (310).
Also Friday, state health officials released case and fatality data by ZIP code.
Click here to see that data. In Guilford County: There are two different counts of Guilford County's numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has reported 437 cases of COVID-19 and 31 related deaths as of Saturday's report.
• The
Guilford County Department of Public Health, meanwhile, said it has been notified of 435 cases of the coronavirus and 30 deaths as of noon Friday. (Data had not been updated as of 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.) County health officials also said 102 people are hospitalized and 163 people have recovered from the coronavirus as of noon Friday.
In the Triad: Four counties around Guilford have recorded 100 or more cases of COVID-19. They are Forsyth (266 cases), Randolph (228), Davidson (180) and Alamance (121). All four counties have recorded at least one death related to the coronavirus. N.C. deaths: 420 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 21 since Friday. Mecklenburg County, with 49 deaths, has reported more fatalities than any other N.C. county. Guilford County recorded its 31st death on Saturday, state data show. N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 502 people — 45 fewer than on Friday — are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Across the U.S.: There have been 1.09 million confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Saturday, an increase of 30,326 new cases, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported 64,283 total deaths, an increase of 1,829 in one day. For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Free Mask
Greensboro city clerk Angela Lord gives away masks at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The program is a partnership with the United Way, Cone Health and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation giving them away
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Standalone (copy)
Neighbors Nikki Taylor and Dayna Carr talk in Taylor's front yard on Lovette Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Taylor's nonprofit, The Yellow Door House, is hanging grocery bags with three rolls of toilet paper in each bag on the fence in front of the house. There's a sign that reads "Please take what you need" "We are giving away toilet paper as a way to love on our neighbors." Taylor said.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200429g_nws_masks
Brian Graham holds a sign and directs traffic after they ran out of masks at the United Way in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Free Mask
The city of Greensboro gives away masks at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The program is a partnership with the United Way, Cone Health and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation giving them away
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Free Mask
Greensboro human resources business administrator Charlene Dillard gives away masks at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The program is a partnership with the United Way, Cone Health and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation giving them away
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Free Mask
The city of Greensboro gives away masks at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The program is a partnership with the United Way, Cone Health and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation giving them away
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Free Mask
An assortment of masks being givien them at the Melvin Municipal Office Building in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The city of Greensboro is giving away the masks in partnership with the United Way, Cone Health and the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_wesleyan
Wesleyan Christian Academy High School Principal Tim Rickman waves to students at cap and gown pickup in High Point, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200502g_nws_seniors_western
Student body class president, Megan McCraw, gives peace signs to her classmates at cap and gown pick up at Western Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200431_nws_seniors_eastern
Assistant Principal Greg Stewart (left) and Sheri Wieczorek (right) take a photo with Tyliah Graham (center) at cap-and-gown pickup at Eastern Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200430_nws_seniors_ragsdale
Madison Totty smiles for a photo at cap and gown pick up at Ragsdale High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior_page
Neiko Pollard (right) greets Isaiah Fisher-Smith at cap and gown pick up at Page High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Seniors Southwest
Southwest Guilford seniors Maddox Sansour and Halli Hogan pose for photos after picking up their caps and gowns at the school in High Point, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
20200429g_nws_senior
Adoni Coney smiles for a photo at cap-and-gown pick up at Southeast Guilford High School on Monday. (Cutline updated to correct student's name 12 p.m. 4/28/2020).
Photos by Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Online Education (copy)
Stacy De Witte waves goodbye to math teachers at the end of a video meeting while sitting on the patio behind her home in Archdale, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Volvo Face Shields
Lead mechanic Roberto Ortiz assembles face shields with components made in the 3D printer at Volvo Trucks in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Volvo Face Shields
Nurse Ann Durbin wears a face shield made with parts formed in the 3D printer as she checks the temperature of an employee arriving to work at Volvo Trucks in Greensboro.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Meals To Cone
Mark Straughan and Brian McGuffie with O’Charley’s deliver cheeseburgers and fried chicken salads to Jennifer Roberts with Cone Health in Greensboro on Thursday. O’Charley’s donated 70 meals to the emergency department’s front line employees. “It’s such a small thing in the scheme of it all compared to what they do,” McGuffie said. “To be able to them a little bit of comfort during a hard day or a long shift. To give them a little hope.” Roberts said, “We really appreciate it. We’re working hard to take care of everybody that comes in.”
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Food Giveaway
People in cars wait in line for boxes of free food at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Food Giveaway
Volunteer Jameil Henry carries a box of vegetables to a car at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Food Giveaway
Donald Watts, 12, loads a box of food into the trunk of a car at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Food Giveaway
Volunteer Clarence Pitt carries a box of potatoes to a waiting car at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Food Giveaway
Dream Team volunteers gather for instructions and a prayer before people start driving up for food donations at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
yard waste.jpg (copy)
Yard waste awaits pickup April 30, 2020, in Greensboro. The city will once again pick up yard waste the week of May 4 after a hiatus of more than a month. The city halted curbside collection March 27 due to the coronavirus.
News & Record
Car Inspection
David “Captain” Mayes inspects a car at his inspection station on East Market Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Car Inspection
James Teschemaker sanitizes inside a vehicle before inspecting it at Maximus Auto Group on East Market Street in Greensboro on Friday.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Car Inspection
David “Captain” Mayes finishes the paperwork after inspecting a car at his inspection station on East Market Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Standalone (copy)
English bulldog Kate in the doorway of the Yellow Door House on Lovette Street in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Food Giveaway
Coco, a chiweenie, waits in a line of cars for boxes of free food at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
