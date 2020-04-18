The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 6,140 as of 11 a.m. today, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services — an increase of about 5%, or nearly 300 new cases since Friday. Ninety-three of the state's 100 counties have recorded at least one case of the coronavirus confirmed by the state lab, a commercial lab or a hospital.
In the Triad: Guilford County has 168 reported cases of the coronavirus, six more than in Friday's tally, according to state health officials. (The Guilford County Department of Public Health said on its Facebook page at noon today that it has been notified of 176 cases of COVID-19.) Neighboring Forsyth County has 124 reported cases. Davidson County has 94 reported cases.
Deaths: 164 statewide, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 12 from Friday. Guilford County's death toll has increased to 13, according to state health officials. Mecklenburg County, with a state-leading 1,153 cases of coronavirus, has reported 24 deaths.
Hospitalizations: State health officials say 388 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 41 fewer since Friday.
Demographics: Twenty-six percent of N.C. coronavirus cases have been reported in people 65 and older, but seniors account for 84% of N.C. deaths ... 38% of N.C. cases have been reported in people ages 25 to 49 ... African Americans, who make up about 22% of North Carolina's population, have accounted for 39% of all coronavirus cases in N.C. and 38% of related deaths.
Across the U.S.: There have been 690,714 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Saturday. The CDC also has reported 35,443 associated deaths. That includes 4,226 probable deaths due to COVID-19.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
