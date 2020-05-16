The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 17,982 as of 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 853 new cases. The daily case count has increased by more than 600 three days in a row as the state has ramped up testing. Ninety-nine of North Carolina's 100 counties have reported COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began here in early March.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 776 cases of COVID-19 and 47 related deaths as of Saturday's report. Those numbers are increases of 51 new cases and one death since Friday.
• As of Friday afternoon, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 768 cases of COVID-19 and verified 45 deaths — increases of 48 cases and two deaths since Thursday. Since early March, a total of 142 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, and 332 people have recovered from the illness.
N.C. congregate living: The latest state report on outbreaks in congregate living settings shows a new occurrence in Guilford County. Piedmont Christian Home, an assisted living facility in High Point, has recorded four cases of COVID-19 among its residents and two cases among staff members. The new state report, issued Friday afternoon, also shows seven more cases and four new deaths since Tuesday at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden. Guilford County currently has five ongoing outbreaks at nursing homes, residential care facilities and other congregate living settings.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Saturday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 203 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, Davidson County has 274 cases and 10 deaths, Forsyth County has 627 cases and seven deaths, Randolph County has 438 cases and six deaths, and Rockingham County has 45 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 652 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 11 since Friday. A third of the N.C. deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the five counties that have recorded more than 30 deaths each: Mecklenburg (62), Guilford (47), Durham (36), Henderson (38) and Orange (36). At least 62% of all N.C. residents who have died of COVID-19 were residents of nursing homes, residential care facilities or correctional facilities, according to the latest state totals.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 481 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 11 fewer than Friday and marked the second consecutive day hospitalizations dropped by double digits.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Friday afternoon was 1.41 million, an increase of 27,191 new cases since Thursday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Friday reported 85,990 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 2,043.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.