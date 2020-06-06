The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 34,625 as of 11:40 a.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of cases increased statewide by 1,370 since Friday.
This increase represents the largest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached North Carolina in early March and the third straight day of increases. The previous highest one-day increase was reported Friday, with 1,289 cases, and the previous high before that was Thursday, when 1,189 positive tests were recorded.
Thursday’s increase came on the day that North Carolina completed a record 19,039 tests. Friday’s increase was recorded when the state completed 13,845 COVID-19 tests, the fewest since Monday. Saturday's increase came on a day the state completed 15,203 tests, the second-highest number of tests for the week.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,573 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 78 related deaths as of Saturday. Those numbers represent one-day increases of 65 new cases and eight more deaths. Guilford County has recorded 29 cases per 10,000 residents, according to state figures.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 1,574 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 75 deaths. Those numbers represent a one-day increase of 76 new cases but no new deaths. Since early March, the health department said 248 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 810 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 451 total cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 505 cases and 13 deaths, Forsyth County has had 1,721 cases and 17 deaths, Randolph County has had 779 cases and 15 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 113 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 992 statewide, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 26 from Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 708 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's nine fewer than Friday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Friday afternoon had reached 1.86 million after an increase of 20,555 new cases since Thursday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Friday reported 108,064 total deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,035 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
