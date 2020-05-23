The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: 22,725 as of about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 1,107 new cases since Friday, although counties and the state as a whole have ramped up testing in recent weeks.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 1,033 cases of COVID-19 and 52 related deaths as of Saturday. That is an increase of 69 new cases and two additional deaths since Friday. The state's new COVID-19 dashboard said Guilford County has recorded 19 cases per 10,000 residents. Guilford is the fourth N.C. county to record more than 1,000 cases. Mecklenburg County has the highest case count at 3,142, followed by Wake at 1,434 and Durham at 1,230.
• As of Friday afternoon, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 977 total cases of COVID-19 and verified 49 deaths. Since early March, the health department said 174 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 435 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Saturday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 257 total cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has 345 cases and 11 deaths, Forsyth County has 889 cases and seven deaths, Randolph County has 549 cases and eight deaths, and Rockingham County has 65 cases and two deaths.
N.C. deaths: 737 statewide, nine more since Friday, according to state health officials.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 589 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 21 more than Friday.
Across the U.S.: The number of confirmed and probable cases in the United States and its territories as of Friday afternoon reached more than 1.57 million, an increase of 20,522 new cases since Thursday, according to the most recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC on Friday reported 94,150 deaths from COVID-19, a one-day increase of 1,089.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. And click here for an FAQ on COVID-19.
