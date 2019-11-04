The Salvation Army of High Point has reopened a portion of its building, closed since Aug. 19 by flash-flood damage, to help families in need of financial and food assistance. The Center of Hope Family Shelter remains closed as workers replace sheetrock, install new flooring, repair roof damage and paint. At the 301 W. Green Drive family life center, food assistance is offered from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Rent assistance will be offered Nov. 11 and 18, and utility assistance on Nov. 25. For information on The Salvation Army of High Pint’s emergency assistance programs, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400. Families seeking shelter assistance should contact Partners Ending Homelessness (336-553-2715) or call United Way’s 2-1-1 line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.