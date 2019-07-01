HIGH POINT — With high temperatures this week expected to hit the mid-90s, the Salvation Army of High Point has announced it is opening a cooling station.
Beginning this week, clients and community members are invited to come to The Salvation Army of High Point to get a bottle of cold water and step away from the heat, the new release said.
The Salvation Army of High Point will operate the cooling station from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday this summer.
“Our homeless population is especially susceptible to dangerous dehydration during these extreme weather conditions," said Antoine Dalton, director of social services, in the news release. "It is important that we keep water available for those who may be at risk of severe dehydration.”