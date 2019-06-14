Please log in. Or click Sign Up to buy a digital subscription or add digital to your existing newspaper subscription.
Salem Academy has announced that it is offering admission to enrolled female students from the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro at the same financial agreement the students had with that school, Salem Academy said in a news release Friday.
Earlier this week, American Hebrew Academy announced that it was closing effective immediately because of financial issues.
“We were saddened to hear that the American Hebrew Academy has closed,” said Carol Killebrew, the head of Salem Academy. “AHA was a highly respected partner among the Triad Independent Schools, and Salem Academy is committed to providing a superior education to the girls who had planned to enroll there in the fall."
Killebrew said she has spoken with American Hebrew Academy administrators and told them that Salem Academy is offering admission to their female students.
"Salem Academy looks forward to the opportunities afforded in both the classroom and in extracurricular activities with these remarkable young women joining our community,” Killebrew said.
Salem Academy has a diverse student body, Salem Academy said. In 2018-19 school year, students came from 10 countries and nine states.
Small class sizes and low student-to-faculty ratios mean girls receive individualized attention and personalized academic experiences, Salem Academy said. Salem tuition includes dual-enrollment access, so students can earn college credit on the campus of Salem College.