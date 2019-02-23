GREENSBORO — A South Carolina woman was charged Saturday in the death of her great-grandmother in a wreck on U.S. 421 South, the Highway Patrol said.
Troopers responded about 12:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 421 near Neelley Road, the patrol said in a news release.
Troopers said Rhenda Massey, 25, of Rock Hill, S.C., lost control of her 2005 Chevrolet SUV because of the rain. The SUV ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned, the patrol said.
Mary H. Massey, 88, of Charlotte, a passenger in the second row of the SUV, died at the scene. Four other family members were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious but not life-threatening, the patrol said.
Rhenda Massey was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed and unsafe tires.