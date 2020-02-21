Corolla filly (copy)

This filly is the part of the herd of wild horses at the Outer Banks.

 Courtesy of Corolla Wild Horse Fund

COROLLA — A deteriorating fence has allowed a group of wild horses in Currituck County a little too much freedom.

The fence was meant to keep the horses — a staple of the Outer Banks — from leaving a remote part of the coast that serves as their home and venturing into Corolla, a nearby village.

Now, horses have been getting into garbage and causing other mischief.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments