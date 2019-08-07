GREENSBORO — A Summit Avenue apartment complex that's been mired in tragedy, turmoil and terrible living conditions is in the first steps of a revival this week as new owners begin an intensive rehabilitation project.
CJH2 Enterprises, the local investor group that bought the apartments for $1.3 million, has begun renovating and cleaning up a complex that's notorious for squalor and hundreds of housing violations.
"There were some real issues there and we’re just happy to work with an owner who wants to make it safe and affordable," said Cathy Robertson, vice president of TE Johnson & Sons, the Winston-Salem real estate company that is managing and renovating the apartments.
One apartment in particular — 3100 G — represents the greatest problem and promise as the Summit Avenue complex heads into a new chapter. It's the unit where five children died in a May 2018 fire.
Although investigators concluded the blaze was caused by food cooking on a stove, further scrutiny highlighted abysmal living conditions throughout the 42 apartments spread over three buildings.
Before CJH2 Enterprises would close on the deal, Robertson said, the company required the Agapion family, which owns hundreds of rental units in Greensboro, to complete city-mandated repairs. That meant gutting 3100 G in addition to installing new flooring, carpet, fixtures and appliances.
After concluding last August that the owners were moving too slowly in making repairs, the city condemned 41 apartments and forced tenants to move out until violations could be corrected.
Since then, 27 of those apartments were repaired and are now rented. TE Johnson has begun renovations on the 15 remaining units, which are currently vacant.
TE Johnson is using 3100 G as a model for what it wants the complex to become. Upon entering, the place belies none of its controversial past. The apartment, with its new floors and fresh appliances, is decorated with modern furniture and painted with neutral colors. One bedroom has a pillow that reads: "Today is a good day for a good day."
Other units will receive similar improvements. Some of them will be:
• Central air conditioning for all units.
• New or refinished flooring where necessary.
• New appliances that include fire-suppression hoods over stoves in addition to smoke detectors.
• A thorough inspection for pests and quarterly pest-control treatments.
• A new parking lot.
Rent for the two- and three-bedroom townhouses will be between $795 and $825 a month. That's significantly more than the $440 to $560 that current tenants are paying.
But CJH2 Enterprises has no immediate plans to raise their rents, Robertson said.
Brett Byerly, an advocate for affordable housing, has applauded the company's efforts.
"I believe that it is realistic that they will be able to stabilize the property and make them safe and decent," said Byerly, executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition. "It's never been about the buildings — it's about ownership and management."
Residents, many of whom were resettled refugees who spoke limited English, have complained they had to live like "animals" and contend with rats, roaches, mold and mildew.
Now, they can enjoy creature comforts such as air conditioning.
On a sweltering summer afternoon, electrician Glenn Witcher put the finishing touches on an upgraded circuit box in the kitchen of an unoccupied unit to make the system more suitable for central air.
Robertson, who said she's grateful for the central air that was recently installed in the model unit, is no stranger to extreme makeovers. She worked on a similar project in Winston-Salem that took about a year to finish.
"We want to be as transparent as we possibly can," she said. "We want the best for this community and for the folks who live there."