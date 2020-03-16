GREENSBORO — Jerome Kittrell worked steadily, using blue towels to wipe down bright yellow handrails on a 42-seat city bus parked outside the bustling downtown depot on East Washington Street.
"We look at it kind of like a pit stop," said Kittrell as he sprayed cleaning solution onto a towel, stepping down the center aisle of the bus to wipe handles.
Cleaning those handles is as important as disinfecting seats because on a crowded bus, as many as 20 people might have to stand during a given route.
All the extra cleaning is a necessary step that the Greensboro Transit Agency, which operates the city's buses, has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the nation.
In Greensboro, and in a short time, the new virus has crippled the city at almost every level.
But not city buses. At least not yet. Residents who don't own cars still need transportation to work and shop.
On Monday, GTA cut its twice-hourly bus routes to once an hour. That gave crews more time to rotate buses out of service during the day for extra cleaning.
Kevin Elwood, GTA's communications and marketing manager, said that 17 buses are running at any given time over 16 routes. Those buses are normally sanitized on the inside and out each night.
Now, because of the threat of the coronavirus, they're getting a deeper clean.
That's one way to help keep riders healthy.
Additionally, routes don't last more than 28 minutes, so people aren't exposed to confined spaces for long periods.
As companies tell employees to work from home and schools are closed amid the outbreak, Elwood said it's hard to say whether ridership will drop. Many riders work construction and have other blue-collar jobs that require their presence.
"They still need transportation to work," Elwood said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.