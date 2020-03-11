WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be the first county in North Carolina to opt into a federal program that will help Homeland Security deport undocumented immigrants.
The program gives 10 officers working at the Rockingham County Detention Center resources to identify undocumented immigrants who are booked in the jail and notify the federal government that they are in detention.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement program, a branch of Homeland Security, issues special warrants on undocumented immigrants. One of these 10 officers will notify ICE when they book someone with a warrant.
Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said in a press conference on Wednesday, March 11, that the new program will allow his office to “assist ICE by serving ICE federal arrest warrants and subsequently transferring criminal illegal aliens directly into their custody.”
After an officer contacts ICE, the government has 48 hours to send federal agents to Rockingham, take the undocumented person out of the jail and begin the process of deportation.
If ICE does not come to pick up the person during the 48-hour window, that person is released back to the public if they have finished serving their jail time.
These 10 officers, Page said, would not operate out in the community, looking for immigrants or asking residents for their status. They would only work in the jail and deport already-booked people.
This agreement between ICE and Rockingham county would also not call for any increased ICE officers to patrol or go out into the community, Page said.
Henry Lucero, the executive associate director of enforcement removal operations (EROs) at ICE in Washington, came to the press conference in Rockingham to honor the 10 officers. The new program is a part of the enforcement removal operations side of ICE.
“Nobody wants criminal aliens that can be identified by ICE to be released back into the communities where they can potentially re-offend,” Lucero said. “This program and others can help prevent crimes from happening.”
DWIs and traffic offenses were the most common charges immigrants had been facing when deported, followed by drug offenses, according to ICE’s most recent ERO arrests. A smaller percentage of those arrested last year had committed violent crimes or sex offenses, according to the ICE statistics from 2019.
The new officers are a part of the federal 287(g) program, which ICE uses to partner with local sheriffs like Page.
Activist groups including the ACLU have opposed the program since its inception.
The group said on its website it believes 287(g) has “led to illegal racial profiling and civil rights abuses while diverting scarce resources from traditional local law enforcement functions and distorting immigration enforcement priorities.”
Four counties in North Carolina have upheld their 287(g) agreements — Cabarrus, Gaston, Henderson and Nash counties all have ICE officers operating in their jails. Rockingham County will not have ICE officers operating in their jail.
At the press conference, Page and Lucero encouraged other Sheriff’s departments to honor partnerships with ICE.
“We are following the law,” Page said. “This is a lawful process. This is a voluntary process. Any county sheriff in North Carolina can do this process.”
Lucero called out Mecklenberg and Wake counties for not cooperating with ICE on immigration deportation processes.
“Luckily, this county is not a sanctuary jurisdiction like some counties in North Carolina who do not work with ICE and choose to not work with ICE and release these criminals back in communities,” Lucero said.
