The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is seeking help with finding a 15-year-old runaway.
Grayson Michael Harvey is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
He was last seen on Monday at the intersection of Salem Church Road and N.C. 14 wearing a peach T-shirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes.
Harvey has made threats of harming himself, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
