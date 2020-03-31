WENTWORTH — Rockingham County reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon as numbers of infected climbed steadily statewide.
The two county residents are hospitalized and both had underlying health conditions, the Rockingham County Health Department said in a news release.
Officials did not release information on the patients ages or where they live due to privacy laws.
"... Our message remains the same to our community, protect yourself by following the CDC recommended guidance: wash your hands, do not touch your face, limit travel to essential travel, maintain social distancing practices of 6’ of separation and for those high risk individuals stay in your home unless absolutely necessary to leave,'' said Susan Young, the county's interim health director after releasing news of Rockingham's first cases.
Anyone who thinks they might be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call their primary care provider or urgent care to discuss their symptoms so appropriate steps can be taken to protect them and others, county health department officials urged.
More information: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.