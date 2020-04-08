WENTWORTH — A second Rockingham County resident has died from COVID-19, officials said late Wednesday.
The patient, who died Wednesday, was in their early 70s and had several underlying medical conditions, county health officials said in a news release. No further details will be released to protect the family's privacy, officials said.
The county reported its first death due to complications from the illness on April 1.
The state had more than 3,400 positive cases of the virus Wednesday morning — 200 cases more than Tuesday — according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the Associated Press reported. More than 50 state residents have died and close to 400 people testing positive are hospitalized.
Guilford County was reporting eight deaths as of noon on Wednesday, second only to Mecklenburg County, which had 10 deaths, according to data from state and local health departments tracked by the News & Observer of Raleigh.
The N&O put the state's death toll at more than 60 Wednesday night.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, and the vast majority survive. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia or death.
It's not clear how many people in North Carolina have recovered from the illness. The state so far has not include that information in the data it posts online each day.
