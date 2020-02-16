A Rockingham County man has been accused of a first-degree forcible sex offense against a Winston-Salem woman and communicating threats against her, according to court documents.
Booker Thomas James Jr., 61, of Madison, was arrested Sunday by Winston-Salem Police and charged with engaging in a sex offense with the woman by force and against her will.
He was also charged with communicating a threat to the woman by telling her that he would kill her if she did not give him the password to unlock her cellphone, said court documents.
James is in the Forsyth County jail with his bond set at $50,000. His court date is March 5.
