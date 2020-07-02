RALEIGH — A button from Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s dress coat and a strand of hair from his horse are among the items found inside a time capsule discovered when workers removed the base of a Confederate statue from the grounds of the state Capitol.
Workers found the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate statue that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years.
Time had taken its toll on the capsule, according to the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. There was rust on the metal box that kept the contents, which the department said were “severely damaged by the elements.”
Also, the department has recovered Confederate money, song books and flags and a stone believed to be from Gettysburg. The capsule also contained newspapers from across the state.
Gov. Roy Cooper had ordered the removal of that statue and others for safety reasons after protesters toppled other statues.
Protests had followed the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Viewed as symbols of white supremacy, many Confederate monuments are being taken down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.