GREENSBORO — The Interstate 73 South bridge over Interstate 40 will close overnight today, and possibly Saturday, for concrete pavement repairs.

Crews plan to close the southbound bridge from 11 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Saturday, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. If more time is needed, the road could be closed for a second overnight span from 11 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

The detour will send traffic along I-40 West to Gallimore Dairy Road and then I-40 East back to I-73 South.

DOT warns drivers to slow down and be careful approaching this area and to allow extra time for the detour route.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

