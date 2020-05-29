GREENSBORO — A section of Spring Garden Street that runs through the UNCG campus will be closed next week for crosswalk improvements.
It is one of several UNCG campus roads that will be temporarily closed or partially closed for improvements in June.
Traffic patterns will be shifted during the closure to improve pedestrian crosswalks on campus, the university said in a news release.
Traffic cones and signs will be posted in each of the following areas to provide alternate routes:
- Monday through Friday, Spring Garden Street will be closed to all traffic from Josephine Boyd Street to Tate Street. All six crosswalks across Spring Garden Street are being resurfaced, painted and coated. Spring Garden Street will reopen June 6.
- June 6-9, Kenilworth, Forest and Stirling streets will be partially closed to upgrade remote crosswalks.
- June 8-10, North Drive and McIver and Forest streets will be partially closed to upgrade remote crosswalks.
The city's construction schedule was busy, which delayed the project, UNCG said.
