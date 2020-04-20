Road closed detour sign

File photo

 Kenwyn Caranna/BH Media

GREENSBORO - Traffic on three major roads will be rerouted for several hours this week.

In a release, the city said the northbound lane of Eugene Street from Gate City Boulevard to McGee Street will be closed 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Gate City Boulevard from Eugene Street to Elm Street will be closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

These closures are for railroad track maintenance.

Also, beginning 3 a.m. Wednesday, the northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue will be closed from David Caldwell Drive to Edney Ridge Road for emergency sewer work.

Traffic signs and cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. This work will continue until the job is complete, the city said in a news release.

