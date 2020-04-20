GREENSBORO - Traffic on three major roads will be rerouted for several hours this week.
In a release, the city said the northbound lane of Eugene Street from Gate City Boulevard to McGee Street will be closed 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Gate City Boulevard from Eugene Street to Elm Street will be closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
These closures are for railroad track maintenance.
Also, beginning 3 a.m. Wednesday, the northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue will be closed from David Caldwell Drive to Edney Ridge Road for emergency sewer work.
Traffic signs and cones are in place and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area. This work will continue until the job is complete, the city said in a news release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.