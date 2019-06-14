GREENSBORO — Anonymous donations have helped raise the total reward to $24,420 for information leading to an arrest in the Oct. 6 shooting death of Christopher Steven Young.
Young, 28, was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 7:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Sedgefield Square Apartment complex in the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue. He died from his injuries the next day.
Young and the shooter arrived together at the parking lot, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword Badboyz to 274637 or submit a tip at www.ggcrimestop.org.