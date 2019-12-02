Well Spring Wildflower Square

Wildflower Square at Well-Spring retirement community.

 Courtesy Well-Spring

GREENSBORO — Retirement community Well Spring is adding a complex of 24 apartments to its campus.

It will be called Wildflower Square and will feature 24 "hybrid" apartments, which are a mix of traditional apartments and garden homes and villas, according to a release.

Each apartment is between 1,700 and 2,100 square feet.

They will be spread over two buildings of three floors each.

They are targeted to open in early 2022.

"With just four apartments per floor, each residence is a corner unit, meaning they each have two exterior walls with windows, giving more of the feel of a stand-alone home," Steve Fleming, president and CEO of Well Spring, said in a release.

The new residences will be built across from the new Resident Activity Center, which features the 350-seat Well-Spring Theatre, and near dining and fitness facilities.

TFF Architects & Planners of Greensboro is the designer. A contractor is still to be determined.

Ground is expected to be broken this spring.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments