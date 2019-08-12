GREENSBORO — Multiple street resurfacing projects begin Monday morning in the city.
They are:
• Baylor Street between Pisgah Church Road and Peppervine Trail;
• Dellwood Drive between West Cone Boulevard and Sunset Drive;
• Fernwood Drive between Battleground Avenue and Hawthorne Street; and
• Kemp Road between Starmount Drive and Friendly Avenue.
These jobs are expected to be complete by the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas or expect delays traveling through the work zones.