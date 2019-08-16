road paving.jpg

GREENSBORO — The city will be resurfacing the following streets from Monday through Friday next week.

Resurfacing will take place on the following roads:

• Meadowood Street from Wendover Avenue to Market Street;

• Edith Lane from Meadowood Street to Shelby Drive;

• Kemp Road East from Starmount Drive to West Friendly Avenue;

• Captains Point from Northern Shores Lane to the end of the cul-de-sac; and

• Tallwood Court from Sunfish Point to the end of the cul-de-sac

Motorists can expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments