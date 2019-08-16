GREENSBORO — The city will be resurfacing the following streets from Monday through Friday next week.
Resurfacing will take place on the following roads:
• Meadowood Street from Wendover Avenue to Market Street;
• Edith Lane from Meadowood Street to Shelby Drive;
• Kemp Road East from Starmount Drive to West Friendly Avenue;
• Captains Point from Northern Shores Lane to the end of the cul-de-sac; and
• Tallwood Court from Sunfish Point to the end of the cul-de-sac
Motorists can expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.