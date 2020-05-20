GREENSBORO — Piedmont Triad International Airport is taking another look at whether enough is being done to keep aircraft noise at an acceptable level for residents in the surrounding area.
On Wednesday, a research firm from Massachusetts presented results of a 2019 study to two committees that will make a recommendation on whether to revise the noise-abatement program in place or leave it alone.
Representatives from Harris, Miller, Miller & Hanson told committee members that they studied aircraft noise from 10 sites near PTI last November. The company said average noise levels over five days were no louder than 65 decibels, which roughly equates to the sound of normal conversation.
According to the study, some planes were louder than had been expected, but that’s because they were older models.
The last noise study for PTI was conducted in 2008, when the airport was preparing to open its longest runway. At the time, FedEx was building traffic at its new hub.
Officials wanted to know how the airport could keep noise tolerable for residents, especially in neighborhoods like the Cardinal in northwest Guilford County where there were complaints of aircraft flying too low.
After extensive noise studies and public hearings, the airport settled on a plan that included guiding planes away from residential neighborhoods at night and buying properties where noise levels exceed 70 decibels.
Now, airport officials are wanting to see whether that plan needs to be revised.
They will discuss the data from the latest study and make a recommendation to the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.
If substantial changes are required, a public hearing will be held before an updated version of the plan is approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.