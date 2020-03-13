GREENSBORO — You can find a response to the COVID-19 pandemic just inside a door at All Saints Episcopal Church — all the holy water has been drained.
"Just because we live by faith doesn’t mean we throw caution to the wind," said the Rev. Paula C. Rachal, the Greensboro church's rector.
The virus has been changing the way we live almost on a daily basis.
That's especially true in houses of worship across the country where the coronavirus is uprooting traditions in faith communities as it spreads.
In some Christian congregations over the last few weeks, that's meant no shared wine in the communion cup, no wafer on the tongue, no kiss of peace, no holding hands during the Lord's Prayer.
In most houses of worship, it does mean extra hand sanitizers at all entrances, more frequent cleaning especially in high-traffic areas with hospital-grade disinfectants, as is the case at Green Street Baptist Church in High Point.
Area congregations are looking at worst-case scenarios out of an abundance of caution and deference to public health officials. St. Timothy's United Methodist Church, following the lead of state denominational leadership, announced this morning that it is cancelling in-person worship services in the sanctuary for the next two weeks and will live-stream them on Facebook.
Thus far, these responses have mixed pragmatism with prayer.
"We’ve told our custodial team that we want the place to smell like cleaner," said the Rev. Alan Sherouse of First Baptist Church, who has the congregation at his Greensboro church express their affection for each other with a fist bump or tap of elbows rather than shaking hands.
"We want to send an implicit message that we are taking precautions," Sherouse said.
The Jewish Federation of Greensboro has canceled the upcoming Passover luncheon for senior citizens and a slate of other activities.
The group's English as a second language class will not be meeting in person. Organizers are working on a remote option via Skype.
Hundreds — and in some cases, thousands — pass through local houses of worship each week.
"The virus doesn’t know whether you are in church or not," said Bill Leonard, the former dean of the Wake Forest Divinity School.
Leonard points out that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the virus are the elderly — who are also statistically the most faithful in showing up for services.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
On Thursday, leadership in the N.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church asked churches to close their buildings for the next two weeks.
"For social distancing to be effective, it must begin early — so early that it may feel unneeded and silly," said Dr. Wes Wallace, a UNC School of Medicine adjunct professor and Methodist, who is quoted on the group's website.
"If we wait until its need is obvious, it is too late," Wallace said. "The faith community has an important role to play in slowing the speed of disease transmission. Large gatherings of people are a petri dish for spreading the infection."
It is unclear thus far if cancellations become widespread.
Rabbi Fred Guttman of Temple Emanuel said a committee at the synagogue has been looking at everything from keeping the building clean to continuing to provide meals for people who are homebound without putting volunteers at risk.
"I bet there's not a congregation anywhere that's not doing the same," Guttman said.
When Sherouse hears the experts in communicable disease talk "social distancing" he knows that's contradictory to the activities taking place throughout the week at the church.
"Those are things that go against our nature," he said.
But that's also just what some congregations will be forced to do the longer the virus remains aggressive.
"In addition, we are always reminding people to wash their hands and cough into their elbows," said Daniel Gardner, first impressions director at Green Street Baptist. "We walk by faith but we are doing everything possible to eliminate the spread of any germs in the building."
That also includes suggesting to members that they stream the service from home if they are not feeling well, Gardner said.
Rachal acknowledges that discussions are taking place in the congregation on other tough choices, such as providing communion to the homebound — which comes with the risk of getting sick and passing it on to others. Congregations are families, she and the other ministers say.
"There are many things to think through," Rachal said.
At gatherings, Rachal is asking parishioners to be sensitive to those who would prefer not to give or receive the traditional handshake.
"I can’t prevent people from shaking hands and hugging," Rachal said. "I can just tell them to follow the lead of the person you are approaching if they do not want to shake hands or hug. It's fine to bow or flash the peace sign or acknowledge them in some way."
This is also the time of the year when faith-based youth groups travel or go on service trips.
Guttman and a group of Jewish students from the Triad were to join thousands of other young people from around the world for the March of the Living, a trek from the former Nazi death camps in Poland to the gas chambers at Birkenau.
As part of the trip, they were to later travel to Israel. March of the Living organizers say the gathering could be rescheduled for the summer.
"I have kids who have been talking about this for five or six years, since they were 13," Guttman said. "But all of them understood."
