RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday talked about the protests over the killing of George Floyd and “the backdrop” of the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time Cooper held the media briefing, a fourth day of protests had begun in downtown Raleigh.
As in cities across the country, Raleigh has seen nightly protests due to the killing of Floyd, an African American man, by police in Minneapolis on May 25. An officer is charged with murder after holding Floyd on the ground with his knee for nearly nine minutes. During many protests, including the one in Raleigh ON Tuesday, protesters knelt for nine minutes in memory of Floyd.
President Donald Trump, however, called governors’ recent responses to protests “weak.”
In his press briefing, Cooper referenced Trump’s photo op on Monday where he held up a Bible at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.
“I think it takes leaders of strength to be peacemakers," Cooper said. "And right now, we need leaders of strength who can hear everybody and who can be peacemakers in this state and this country, because our state and our country need healing.
“We have a lot going on, and a lot of frustration, and we need strength moving us forward, trying to bring us together.”
On Saturday and Sunday nights, peaceful protests ended in violence in downtown Raleigh. Businesses were looted, fires started and glass windows and doors broken at many downtown storefronts and buildings.
The National Guard was activated by Cooper at the city’s request on Sunday night. It also was there Monday night.
A citywide curfew started Monday at 8 p.m., put in place by Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. Monday night’s protest ended peacefully for the most part around 9 p.m.
Cooper’s handling of the protests has received criticism from Republican statewide leaders including House Speaker Tim Moore, who lives in an apartment downtown. Moore wanted the National Guard in place on Saturday night.
On Tuesday morning during a Council of State meeting, Lt. Gov. Dan Forest also questioned why the National Guard was not downtown Saturday night. Forest, who is running against Cooper this fall, also asked if Cooper was in North Carolina on Saturday.
Cooper said he was in Raleigh. The governor tweeted on Saturday night about being in contact with emergency management and held a news briefing on Sunday in Raleigh.
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said that businesses facing losses from rioting and looting this past weekend were already hurting from the coronavirus pandemic. That is pushing up insurance rates, Causey said, and he hopes the state can “get control” to prevent any further property destruction.
Cooper told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that his administration is “continuing to provide state support as requested.” He said that will continue this week, including use of the National Guard, State Highway Patrol and State Bureau of Investigation.
The governor emphasized the nonviolent protests are being held in the streets to call out the systemic injustices black people have endured for generations.
“We have to listen to them,” Cooper said.
